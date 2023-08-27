Head-To-Head Survey: OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) vs. Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS)

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) and OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Selectis Health has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OUTFRONT Media has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Selectis Health alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Selectis Health and OUTFRONT Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selectis Health $40.60 million 0.23 -$2.40 million ($0.64) -4.69 OUTFRONT Media $1.77 billion 1.08 $147.90 million ($2.54) -4.57

Analyst Recommendations

OUTFRONT Media has higher revenue and earnings than Selectis Health. Selectis Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OUTFRONT Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Selectis Health and OUTFRONT Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 N/A OUTFRONT Media 0 3 2 0 2.40

OUTFRONT Media has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.00%. Given OUTFRONT Media’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OUTFRONT Media is more favorable than Selectis Health.

Profitability

This table compares Selectis Health and OUTFRONT Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selectis Health 4.51% 70.18% 4.12% OUTFRONT Media -22.49% -38.76% -6.93%

Summary

OUTFRONT Media beats Selectis Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selectis Health

(Get Free Report)

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Receive News & Ratings for Selectis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selectis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.