ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the July 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADTN. Argus cut their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 686.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ADTRAN by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ADTRAN by 328.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.39. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $327.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.89%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

