Analyzing Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) & Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Viavi Solutions and Atomera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 4 1 0 2.20 Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $12.29, indicating a potential upside of 19.86%. Atomera has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.46%. Given Atomera’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atomera is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions 2.31% 10.92% 3.99% Atomera N/A -92.04% -71.06%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Atomera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Atomera’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.11 billion 2.05 $25.50 million $0.11 93.19 Atomera $380,000.00 433.00 -$17.44 million ($0.80) -7.97

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Atomera on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP). The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. Its solutions include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and test and measurement instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, automotive, and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Atomera

(Get Free Report)

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.