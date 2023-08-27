Short Interest in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Rises By 120.8%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the July 31st total of 856,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Abcam Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $23.36 on Friday. Abcam has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Abcam by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Abcam by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 76,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Abcam by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Abcam by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 311,896 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Abcam by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Abcam
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
