Short Interest in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Rises By 120.8%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the July 31st total of 856,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Abcam Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $23.36 on Friday. Abcam has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13.

Get Abcam alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Abcam by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Abcam by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 76,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Abcam by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Abcam by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 311,896 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Abcam by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABCM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABCM

About Abcam

(Get Free Report)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.