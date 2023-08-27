Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Update

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 167.3% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Alset Trading Down 2.9 %
AEI stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Alset has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.
Insider Transactions at Alset
In related news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,299.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.18% of the company’s stock.
Alset Company Profile
Alset Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.
