Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 91,125 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,125 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Terex worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Terex by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Terex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Terex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Terex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 36,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.58.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

