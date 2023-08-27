Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 268,467 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 980,261 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,467 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,256 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 794,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 257,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,352,197 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,760,000 after buying an additional 2,626,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. CSFB increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 2.0 %

Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.