Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 136,256 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,256 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 513.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 662,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 554,198 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.2% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,239,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 331.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 383,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 294,367 shares in the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBSW opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

