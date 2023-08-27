Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 6,703 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Royal Gold worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,651,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,382,000 after acquiring an additional 659,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,584,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,024,000 after buying an additional 249,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,552,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 17.2% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,396,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,078,000 after buying an additional 205,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGLD. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $110.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.20 and a 200 day moving average of $123.07. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

