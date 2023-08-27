Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,780 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 77.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

