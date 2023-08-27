Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $189.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $218.33.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.86.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

