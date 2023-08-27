Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,833 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 1,046.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $13,044,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.62.

First Solar Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $177.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.22.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,900 shares of company stock worth $13,797,525 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.