MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKS Instruments stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.27. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $114.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.57.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,170,522.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,367.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,367.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,013 shares of company stock worth $1,217,077. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.