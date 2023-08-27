Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,335 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Entegris by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 748,491 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $201,492,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Entegris by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,887,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,758,000 after buying an additional 252,843 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,849,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,265,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,577,000 after acquiring an additional 582,470 shares during the period.

Entegris Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $96.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.80, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $114.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.53.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.80 million. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

