Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.48% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSL. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $468,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSL opened at $86.32 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $74.72 and a 52 week high of $89.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.3596 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

