Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,360 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Element Solutions worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Element Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:ESI opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $533,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $533,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 8,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $152,526.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 621,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,187,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,362 shares of company stock worth $4,270,016 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

