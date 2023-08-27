Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 66,393 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in General Motors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 249,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in General Motors by 1,791.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

