Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 21,214 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,214 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9,591.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,881,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $163,004,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,033,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,286,000 after buying an additional 1,810,053 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Conagra Brands by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,135,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,643,000 after buying an additional 1,663,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 98.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

View Our Latest Report on CAG

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.