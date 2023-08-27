Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.91.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KEYS opened at $129.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.89 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

