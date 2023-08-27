Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Stake Reduced by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $14.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 132.94%. The firm had revenue of $209.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

