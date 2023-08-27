iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.36. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

