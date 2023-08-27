VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Position Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period.

BATS:MOAT opened at $78.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

