Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $218.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $308.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

