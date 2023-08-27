HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,326 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,693,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,903,000 after buying an additional 3,684,635 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after buying an additional 402,245 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 12.9% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,924,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,592,000 after buying an additional 562,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,159,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,306,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE HDB opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

