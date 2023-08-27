Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,230 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Unum Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,385. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,750 shares of company stock worth $1,856,275 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Trading Up 0.4 %

UNM opened at $48.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.