Ulice Payne, Jr. Sells 1,100 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at $666,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $92.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.66.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 70.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

