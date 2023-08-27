Andrew Barnard Sells 100 Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Barnard sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$842.00, for a total value of C$84,200.00.
Fairfax Financial Stock Down 0.5 %
Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$1,132.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1,039.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$966.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80. The firm has a market cap of C$26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.91. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of C$612.00 and a twelve month high of C$1,152.19.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$38.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$41.60 by C($2.92). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of C$8.94 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 175.0343214 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
