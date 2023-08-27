Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.38 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,369 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,545,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,603,000 after buying an additional 501,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,895,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,936,000 after purchasing an additional 85,567 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,117 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,561,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,932,000 after acquiring an additional 529,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,695 shares of company stock worth $5,505,951. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BKR. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.22.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

