Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.19 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,907 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 11,443.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 268.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.