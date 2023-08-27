Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells C$83,632.95 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$83,632.95.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

TSE AGI opened at C$16.45 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.18. The stock has a market cap of C$6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of C$350.59 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6981213 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.034 dividend. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGI. National Bankshares set a C$21.25 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

