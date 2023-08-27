Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells C$83,632.95 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$83,632.95.
Alamos Gold Stock Performance
TSE AGI opened at C$16.45 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.18. The stock has a market cap of C$6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of C$350.59 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6981213 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alamos Gold Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on AGI. National Bankshares set a C$21.25 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGI
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alamos Gold
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.