Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 14,300 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,829,000 after purchasing an additional 302,482 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,918,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,138,000 after acquiring an additional 66,269 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.1 %

HRB opened at $39.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $47.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 263.99% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research increased their price objective on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

