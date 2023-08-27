Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 335.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in Autohome by 25,816.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,280,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,355 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $39,623,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,960,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,876,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,291,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,513,000 after acquiring an additional 521,315 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Autohome had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $252.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Further Reading

