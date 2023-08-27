Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 1,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth $36,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,995.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,995.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,700 shares of company stock worth $2,059,393. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $138.73 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $165.84. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.29. Assurant had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

