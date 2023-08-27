Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

BSY opened at $47.35 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 96.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In other Bentley Systems news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $236,665.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,980.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $236,665.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,980.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 41,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $2,214,978.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,835,360 shares in the company, valued at $419,348,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,962 shares of company stock worth $10,170,102. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Griffin Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

