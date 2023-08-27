Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 761 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,424,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $470,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOLF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

