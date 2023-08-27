Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 202.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Celestica by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Celestica by 2,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Celestica by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

CLS stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $23.19.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC raised shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

