Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $1.14 Million in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 974.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,500 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $33,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,198.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $917.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $31.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.39 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHLB. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

