Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 38,400 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NIO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 92,662 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NIO by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,328,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,383 shares during the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NIO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NIO from $13.00 to $15.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

