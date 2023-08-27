Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.11% of Westamerica Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WABC opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $44.71. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $80.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. Analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

