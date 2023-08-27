Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Evercore ISI

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRAB. HSBC upped their target price on Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.55 to $3.10 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Grab’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Grab by 6.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 286,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $7,406,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Grab by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 234,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 18,384 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

