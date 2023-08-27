Evercore ISI Cuts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $30.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.83.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

