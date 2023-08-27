Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $83,520.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $158.08 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $157.87 and a one year high of $248.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

