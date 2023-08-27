Kamran Alam Sells 33,000 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) CFO Kamran Alam sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,042 shares in the company, valued at $601,237.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Down 5.1 %
TSHA opened at $2.22 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
