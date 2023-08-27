Kamran Alam Sells 33,000 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) CFO Kamran Alam sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,042 shares in the company, valued at $601,237.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Down 5.1 %

TSHA opened at $2.22 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

TSHA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.09.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

