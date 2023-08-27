LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) VP Sells $71,580.60 in Stock

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $71,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LSI Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LSI Industries by 580.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LSI Industries by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LYTS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

