Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Purchases $76,905.92 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $76,905.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,031,008 shares in the company, valued at $175,171,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,773 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $70,449.48.

On Friday, August 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 3,425 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $51,306.50.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 37,096 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $547,907.92.

On Monday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,424 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $94,882.48.

On Friday, August 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,100 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $90,219.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,857 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $87,035.02.

On Monday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $70,406.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,525 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $52,557.75.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,679 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $53,823.77.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 146,427 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $2,279,868.39.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.64 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $15.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.17 million, a PE ratio of -1,464,000.00 and a beta of -0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6,800,000.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Donegal Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Donegal Group by 689.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 53,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 49,107 shares in the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

