Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Down 3.8% Following Insider Selling

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $152.62 and last traded at $152.80. 189,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 318,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.91.

Specifically, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $3,218,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $4,317,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $3,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FN. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.88.

Fabrinet Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.31. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FN. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 1,165.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 576,147 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,479,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,668,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.