Brokerages Set Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) PT at $14.71

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROIV shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

ROIV opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Roivant Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $435,857.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,919.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $435,857.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,919.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 16,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $194,468.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 627,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,830,357 shares of company stock worth $137,653,918 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 39.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

