JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.63.

Separately, ING Group downgraded JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDEPF opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. JDE Peet’s has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products worldwide. It operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. The company sells its products under the L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick, and Moccona brand names.

