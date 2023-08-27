Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,745 ($35.02).

KWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($41.46) to GBX 2,250 ($28.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($34.45) to GBX 2,000 ($25.52) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Keywords Studios

Insider Buying and Selling at Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios Price Performance

In related news, insider Bertrand Bodson acquired 2,702 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,850 ($23.60) per share, for a total transaction of £49,987 ($63,775.20). 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 1,477 ($18.84) on Tuesday. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of GBX 1,440 ($18.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,056 ($38.99). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,673.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,954.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

About Keywords Studios

(Get Free Report

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.