Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $20.40 to $17.90 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TIGO

Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.